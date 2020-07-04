Californians celebrate July 4 with virtual parades, masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the coronavirus surges in the state, Californians celebrated Independence Day with virtual parades and photos of flag-draped front porches instead of pancake breakfasts and crowded festivities. Meanwhile, law enforcement workers were out turning away disappointed sun-seekers from beaches that have been closed to discourage large crowds for the holiday weekend. California is in a make-or-break moment with infection rates and hospitalizations rising sharply. Many communities have closed beaches and canceled fireworks shows in a bid to prevent large crowds that health officials say could spread the infection. California reported 6,500 additional cases of the virus on Saturday, although the actual number is thought to be far higher.