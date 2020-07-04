At Pride march in Paris, activists demand racial justice too

PARIS (AP) — Grassroots LGBTQ groups have marched through Paris led by activists of color as part of Global Pride observances while protesting police violence. While the French capital’s official Pride parade was postponed until November to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thousands of people turned out Saturday for a festive, politically driven march that echoed the themes of recent international protests against racial injustice. Marchers chanted “It’s my body, it’s my choice!” and “Everyone hates the police!” as the young, ethnically diverse crowd wound its way peacefully through the French capital. The virus has forced organizers in cities around the world to cancel, postpone or adapt their Pride parades this year,