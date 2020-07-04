AMERICAN DIARY: July 4 hurts, until I remember my WWII uncle

RIO RANCHO, N.M, (AP) — Associated Press writer Russell Contreras has always had trouble with the July Fourth holiday due to his family’s Mexican American past. But then he began looking at America’s Independence Day through the eyes of his Uncle Ciprian. The U.S. Marine took part in the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II and suffered a concussion. After he was rescued, he was asked — while wounded — to go back and fight. Ciprian volunteered and was injured again. Contreras now wonders: What did Ciprian see in the U.S.? Today, Contreras says his family celebrates the Fourth by sharing Ciprian’s story and other heroic tales of people of color.