Union: Colorado officer fired in Elijah McClain photo probe

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver police union says an officer has been fired amid an internal investigation into photographs showing officers near where Elijah McClain was put in a chokehold and later died. The Aurora Police Association published a Facebook post Friday, shortly before police are set to provide an update on the investigation into the photographs. Authorities haven’t yet said what they depict. The police union’s statement says the unnamed officer who was fired didn’t participate in taking or distributing the photos. The union called the department’s investigation “a rush to judgment.” McClain’s death last year got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.