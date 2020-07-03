UK scrapping quarantine for many visitors, but not from US

LONDON (AP) — Britain is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from about 60 countries deemed “lower risk” for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy — but not the United States. The change takes effect July 10, just over a month after the U.K. began requiring international arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks. The full list of exempted countries will be announced later Friday, the government said. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said countries will be coded on a traffic-light system: green for low risk, amber for medium and red for high-risk. The U.S., which has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, will be on the red list.