Spain sets aside another $56 billion for ailing companies

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is making available another 50 billion euros ($56 billion) in aid for companies struggling to weather economic difficulties brought by the new coronavirus outbreak. The government announced Friday it will provide 40 billion euros in loan guarantees for new investments, especially in the fields of technology and the green economy. It is also setting aside 10 billion euros to help strategic industrial companies, through purchases of company shares or debt, for example. Also Friday, the government signed a pact with labor groups and employers’ associations to work together on saving jobs and developing the economy.