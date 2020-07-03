Shooting reported at Alabama shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Police in Hoover, Alabama, say they are investigating a report of a shooting inside a large shopping mall. The Hoover Police Department said in a statement Friday afternoon that officers are investigating a report of a shooting inside the Galleria mall. Police say the scene is contained and they will release more information later. Local news outlets reported that there were multiple ambulances at the mall and that shoppers heard something that sounded like fireworks. The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.