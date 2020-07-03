Russian Orthodox Church defrocks coronavirus-denying monk

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Orthodox Church has defrocked a coronavirus-denying monk who has defied Kremlin lockdown orders and taken control of a monastery. A church panel in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg ruled Friday to defrock Father Sergiy, who has attracted nationwide attention by urging believers to disobey church leadership and defy church closures during the pandemic. The monk didn’t show up at the panel meeting and rejected its ruling. In a video posted by one of his supporters, he urged believers to come to defend the Sredneuralsk women’s monastery where he has been holed up since last month.