Putin orders amendments extending his rule into constitution

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has ordered amendments that would allow him to remain in power until 2036 to be put into the Russian Constitution after voters approved the changes during a week-long plebiscite. Putin signed a decree on Friday to have the constitution revised and said, the amendments would “come into force, without overstating it, at the people’s will.” According to a copy of the decree released by the Russian government, the amendments take effect on Saturday. The changes allow Putin to run for two more terms after his current one expires, but also outlaw same-sex marriages, mention the “belief in God as a core value” and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.