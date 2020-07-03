 Skip to Content

Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have made a peaceful return to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support from across the globe. Protesters marched Friday along a busy boulevard next to the home of 61-year-old Mark McCloskey and his 63-year-old wife, Patricia, and stopped outside the home for several minutes. The McCloskeys became famous last Sunday when a video posted online showed Mark McCloskey wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey waving a small handgun to defend their home against the protesters, saying they feared for their lives and property.

