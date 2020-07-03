Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ over drills

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine foreign secretary is warning China of “the severest response” if ongoing Chinese military exercises in the disputed South China Sea spill over into Philippine territory. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says China’s People’s Liberation Army has been staging exercises off the Paracel Islands and Chinese maritime officials have prohibited all vessels from navigating in the area. Locsin says the area of the drills does not impinge on Philippine territory, but “should the exercises spill over to Philippine territory, then China is forewarned that it will be met with the severest response, diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate.” The Philippine warning is the strongest so far this year despite improved ties.