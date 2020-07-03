Myanmar leader blames joblessness for deadly mining tragedy

HPAKANT, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expressing sadness over a landslide at a jade mining site in the country’s north that took at least 166 lives, blaming the tragedy on joblessness. Suu Kyi bemoaned what she described as the need for people to illegally sift for jade because they lack other ways of making a living. Four more bodies were retrieved from the site of Thursday’s accident, but a local official said 50 more people may still be missing. Critics blame such accidents on the legal mining operators and the government’s lax enforcement of safety measures.