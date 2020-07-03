Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives facing 22 charges

TORONTO (AP) — A man who allegedly crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives has been charged with 22 crimes, including weapons offenses and uttering threats. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme said Friday that Corey Hurren had several weapons when he was arrested. He declined to comment on the motivation of Hurren, a 46-year-old member of the Canadian military reserves and a businessman from Manitoba. The man had a bail hearing Friday and was remanded in custody until July 17. Police say he acted alone.