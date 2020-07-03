Judge won’t participate in 2nd lawsuit over Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has recused himself from a lawsuit filed by six Richmond residents opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has become the focal point of recent protests. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo will remain the presiding judge in a separate challenge of Northam’s order. In that lawsuit, Cavedo has blocked the removal of the statue through an injunction that he extended indefinitely to allow the plaintiff to revise his legal challenge. Attorney General Mark Herring is fighting both lawsuits in court.