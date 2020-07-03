Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq is enforcing positions along the border with Turkey to try to prevent a Turkish military advance deeper into Iraqi territory after two weeks of airstrikes as Ankara continues to target Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq. Baghdad security officials say Ankara has established at least a dozen posts inside Iraqi territory as part of a military campaign to rout members of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK. At least two Iraqi posts were erected by border guards to prevent further incursions. Meanwhile, civilians continue to be caught in the cross-fire.