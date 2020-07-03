 Skip to Content

In shake-up, UK government plans televised media briefings

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government will introduce White House-style televised press briefings, in a shake-up to the traditional system of political communication. Political journalists are currently briefed off-camera but on the record by the prime minister’s official spokespeople. The government says it plans to replace one of the two daily briefings with a televised event hosted by a professional broadcaster. Johnson confirmed the plan, telling LBC radio that the government’s daily televised news conferences held for three months during the coronavirus pandemic had been a success. He said televised briefings would let the public have  “direct engagement” with the government.

