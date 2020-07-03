Germany’s Merkel pictured wearing mask in public

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started making official appearances wearing a mask. She had been called out for never having been pictured wearing one despite it being part of the government’s official guidance in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Merkel appeared in the upper house of parliament on Friday wearing a black mask sporting the logo of Germany’s European Union presidency. The new look came after Merkel on Monday responded defensively when she was asked by a reporter why she never had been seen wearing a mask.