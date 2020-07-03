Germany is first major economy to phase out coal and nuclear

BERLIN (AP) — Germany lawmakers have passed new legislation finalizing the country’s long-awaited phase-out of coal, over objections from environmental groups the plan is not ambitious enough. Both houses of parliament approved the plan Friday that lays out a roadmap for phasing out coal by 2038. It also earmarks some 40 billion euros ($45 billion) to affected regions to support them with the transition. Germany is already phasing out nuclear power by the end of 2022. The government envisions greater reliance on renewable energy and hydrogen in future, with use of natural gas increased in the interim.