France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, as the country’s new prime minister. The relatively low-profile Castex replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier Friday. Macron is reshuffling the government to focus on restarting the economy after months of lockdown. He has chosen a new face to address social and economic issues amid efforts for the country’s recovery. Many government members are expected to be replaced in the expected government reshuffle. The 55-year-old Castex is a career public servant who has worked with multiple governments, yet never as a minister.