French government ministers investigated over virus crisis

PARIS (AP) — A special French court has ordered an investigation of three current or former government ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis. The investigation stems from complaints filed in the Court of Justice of the Republic targeting former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who resigned Friday, and the current and previous French health ministers. They are accused of “failing to fight a disaster,” and could face up to two years in prison and fines if tried and convicted. Patients, doctors, prison personnel, police officers and others in France filed an unprecedented number of complaints in recent months as the the virus sped across Europe. Many were over shortages of masks and other equipment.