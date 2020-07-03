English pubs are reopening — they won’t be the same

LONDON (AP) — Pubs in England can reopen on Saturday for the first time since they were closed on March 20 as part of the coronavirus —lockdown. Those that reopen will have to make sure they are safe for staff and customers alike. The pubs will be very different from what they were when they shut down given the need to ensure everyone is safe — from registering customers upon entrance to making sure tables are far enough apart to meet social distancing rules. Pubs will have to ensure table service indoors, a move that brings an end to the “cherished” tradition of the English boozer — queuing and ordering and chatting at the bar.