CEO of ailing Commerzbank offers to resign, chairman quits

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s ailing Commerzbank says its chief executive Martin Zielke has offered his resignation. The bank said its chairman Stefan Schmittmann has also announced he’s stepping down next month. In a statement Friday after trading ended, Commerzbank said a recommendation was made to “mutually terminate” Zielke’s role by the end of the year at the latest. The German state holds over 15% of Commerzbank’s stock, making it the lender’s biggest shareholder. Earlier this week German media reported that the bank was considering cutting thousands of jobs in the coming years.