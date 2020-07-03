Armenian TV stations see politics in police checking masks

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian police visited the offices of two independent television stations critical of the government to check for alleged violations of infection-prevention rules during the coronavirus pandemic. The media outlets denounced the action as The police said they came to check complaints about ArmNews’ anchor appearing on air without a medical mask. The station’s co-owner charged that the visit appeared to signal Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s intent to “declare war on the media.” ArmNews said they were told by the head of the national broadcasting commission that it wasn’t mandatory for anchors to wear masks on the air. The police visited another opposition-leaning TV station to look into a similar complaint of anchors not wearing masks.