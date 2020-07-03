33 villagers killed in attacks in central Mali this week

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A local official says armed men who identified themselves as jihadists killed at least 33 people in attacks on farming villages in Mali’s central Mopti region this week. No group has claimed responsibility, but the attacks bear the mark of the Fulani armed groups who have targeted Dogon farmers they accuse of being allied with government-linked militias. The Dogon farmers have been responsible for attacks on Fulani villages in the same area. Intercommunal violence in central Mali has been complicated by the presence of jihadist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.