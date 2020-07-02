White Mich. couple arrested after gun pulled on Black family

A white couple has been arrested after at least one handgun was pulled on a Black woman and her daughters during a videotaped confrontation in a restaurant parking lot in Michigan. Jillian Wuestenberg and Eric Wuestenberg were charged Thursday with felonious assault. Cellphone video captured the confrontation Wednesday outside a Chipotle in Orion Township, northwest of Detroit. Jillian Wuestenberg can be seen outside her vehicle shouting “Get away!” while pointing a handgun. She eventually gets back in her vehicle, which is driven away by her husband. Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that the couple is from Independence Township and both have concealed pistol licenses.