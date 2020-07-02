US issues guidelines but no new rules for safe air travel

The government is recommending that travelers wear face coverings during air travel and says airlines should consider limiting capacity on planes to promote social distancing. But it stopped short of making new requirements. The Transportation, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services departments made the recommendations in a wide-ranging report Thursday about making the air travel system safer during the pandemic. The issue of limiting seats gained new urgency this week when American Airlines joined United Airlines in trying to fill every seat on each flight — some other airlines are limiting capacity to space passengers apart.