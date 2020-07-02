Ukraine’s central banker chief steps down citing pressure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president on Thursday accepted the resignation of the country’s central bank chief, who has complained of political pressure. National Bank head Yakiv Smolii has cited “systematic political pressure” as the reason for his decision to step down, but didn’t provide any specifics. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday accepted Smolii’s resignation and asked lawmakers to endorse the decision. Smolii was named to the job in March 2018 under Zelenskiy’s predecessor. Members of Zelenskiy’s political party, which dominates parliament, have criticized the National Bank, arguing that its rigid policies have hurt the economy.