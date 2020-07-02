Top Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 71

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital. She was 71. Khan choreographed more than 2,000 songs in her career spanning more than 40 years. Leading actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi danced to some of the most popular songs Khan had arranged. The three-time National Award winner was hospitalized last Saturday after she complained of breathlessness. She died early Friday and was buried in Mumbai.