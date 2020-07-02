Sweden: Iran to compensate Ukraine plane crash victims

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden says Iran has agreed to start talks on compensating families of the foreign victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane shot down outside Tehran in January. The victims included 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens, as well as Iranians. Iran denied for days its involvement but then announced that its military mistakenly and unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines. All 176 people on board were killed. Diplomats from nations that had lost citizens in the downing of the plane have for months been pushing Iran for more cooperation on the investigation and compensation issues.