Shipyard hiring temporary workers; mediation next week

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works plans to bring in more subcontractors to join management and existing contractors to avoid falling further behind on production during a strike. President Dirk Lesko also says the company and Machinists Union Local S6 are entering into federal mediation next week in hopes of getting back to the bargaining table. The hiring of more subcontractors is a bone of contention for striking workers. The union president said the union was “outraged” by expanded use of subcontractors. The strike that began June 22 focuses more on subcontracting, work rules and seniority than wages and benefits.