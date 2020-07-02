Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, has become a focal point for protesters against police brutality and racism. The iconic statue is now covered in colorful graffiti, much of it denouncing police and demanding an end to systemic racism and inequality. Clashes between police and protesters gathered near the statue have become a regular occurrence. It has become the epicenter of the protest movement. But it also has recently become a place where people of all ages and races gather peacefully to witness a piece of history.