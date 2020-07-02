Richmond removes second Confederate statue as crowd cheers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate statue in Richmond, a monument to Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Maury from its base, a day after crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. The Maury statue, unveiled in 1929, depicts Maury seated in a chair with a large globe above him. It was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.