Report: Detainees at high virus risk in crowded Yemen jail

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group has accused secessionist Yemeni authorities of holding detainees in an overcrowded detention center in Aden, exposing them to “serious health risks” amid the global pandemic. Human Rights Watch said Thursday that detainees at Aden’s informal detention facility of Bir Ahmed are also denied basic health care services as well as hygiene gear such as masks, gloves and sanitizers. The facility is controlled by the Southern Transitional Council, a secessionist movement backed by the United Arab Emirates. So far, Yemen has recorded nearly 1,200 cases of the virus, including 319 deaths. However, the actual tally is believed to be much higher.