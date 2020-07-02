 Skip to Content

Police: Officer shot possum because it was injured

10:57 am AP - National News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police officer will not be disciplined after a video emerged of him shooting a possum on a residential street because the animal was injured. Morgantown Police Department spokesman Andrew Stacy on Thursday said a resident reported that the possum had been hit by a car Wednesday evening. An officer arrived to find it severely injured. A video posted on social media shows the officer using a long piece of wood to move the animal onto a grassy area before shooting it from a distance with a handgun. Stacy says the officer was putting the possum out of its misery. 

