Police charged for 2 deaths in custody during India lockdown

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four police officers have been arrested over the deaths in custody of a father and son who were detained for keeping their shop open during a coronavirus lockdown in southern India. Police are investigating accusations that the officers badly beat the shopkeepers in Tamil Nadu state last week. A court ruled that autopsy reports of the father and son suggested the police officers had been involved in the two men’s deaths by torture. The court ordered authorities to provide protection to a woman police officer who gave an eyewitness account of torture in custody of the two in the police station.