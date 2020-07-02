 Skip to Content

Florida officer fired after bodycam shows him hitting woman

New
3:12 pm AP - National News

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer is being fired for hitting a woman in the face inside an airport terminal. A video posted on Twitter shows a Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a woman who had missed her flight after arriving late to the Miami International Airport terminal. A police report says the woman was yelling at the officer and then struck him on the chin with her face. Body camera video shows the officer then striking the woman.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film