Florida officer fired after bodycam shows him hitting woman
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer is being fired for hitting a woman in the face inside an airport terminal. A video posted on Twitter shows a Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a woman who had missed her flight after arriving late to the Miami International Airport terminal. A police report says the woman was yelling at the officer and then struck him on the chin with her face. Body camera video shows the officer then striking the woman.