New mass grave unearthed in Iraq’s north from brutal IS rule

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi authorities have uncovered a new mass grave site left by the Islamic State group in northern Iraq this week, believed to contain more than 100 bodies. The new mass grave was discovered on Monday in a village west of the city of Mosul, six years after the IS group had declared a caliphate that spanned across eastern Syria and much of northern and western Iraq. Iraqi forensics officials say the spread of the coronavirus has impeded an investigation to identify the bodies. Many believe they might be Shiite convicts from a local prison who were killed by IS after it captured Mosul.