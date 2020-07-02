Kansas governor orders masks to be worn in public, at work

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an order directing Kansas residents to wear masks in public places and their workplaces. The Democratic governor’s order Thursday is likely to provoke a backlash from the Republican-controlled Legislature even though enforcement is expected to be lax. Kelly issued the order after the state saw a surge in reported coronavirus cases following her decision to lift statewide restrictions on businesses and public gatherings May 26. She left the rules to the state’s 105 counties after weeks of complaints from Republican lawmakers that she was moving too slowly to reopen the economy. The new mask requirement will take effect Friday.