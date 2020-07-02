House judiciary panel to interview ousted NY prosecutor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ousted former U.S. attorney for Manhattan will sit down with the House Judiciary Committee next week for a closed-door interview as the panel investigates politicization in the Justice Department. Geoffrey Berman is the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and led investigations into allies of President Donald Trump. He will appear in person for the transcribed interview July 9, according to a person familiar with the meeting who requested anonymity because it hasn’t yet been announced. The committee plans to publicly release the transcript. Berman left his job last month after an extraordinary standoff in which he refused to resign until Trump himself fired him.