French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament

PARIS (AP) — The French Open will allow fans to attend this year’s postponed tournament. The French Tennis Federation says up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros. Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament. The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week. The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans.