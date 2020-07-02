French medics sue over mask, equipment shortages amid virus

PARIS (AP) — A collective of health care workers is seeking a broad legal inquiry into France’s failure to provide adequate masks, gloves and other protective equipment as the coronavirus swept across the country. The group announced Thursday it is filing a four-count civil complaint alleging manslaughter, endangerment of lives and other violations. The complaint does not target a specific perpetrator but asks judicial authorities to determine who in the current or previous French governments failed to renew equipment stocks and adequately supply hospitals. The case being brought by the Inter-Emergencies Collectivective is among several legal complaints over how France managed its virus outbreak. France has reported the fifth-highest number of virus deaths worldwide.