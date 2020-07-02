Founder of German Schoenstatt Movement accused of abuses

Another founder of a 20th century lay Catholic movement has been accused of abusing his power, including sexually and spiritually, with nuns in his care. A German researcher says she found evidence in newly released Vatican archives that the Holy See investigated the Rev. Josef Kentenich in the 1950s and because of his abuses ordered the German priest exiled from the Schoenstatt Movement. Church historian Alexandra Von Teuffenbach said she wanted to reveal the truth about Kentenich, and “demolish the many proposed reconstructions of alternative truths” as the cause of his beatification makes its way to the Vatican. Kentenich founded the Schoenstatt Movement in 1914 and died in 1968.