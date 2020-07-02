Fish more vulnerable to warming water than first thought

A new study has scientists more worried about survival of the world’s fish species with global warming. Thursday’s study shows that by the end of the century with moderate man-made warming, 40% of the fish species may be in water that’s just too hot for them in key stages of life. This new study found when fish are spawning or are embryos they are many times more sensitive to heat than when adults. If only adults were looked at, the same warming would threaten just 2% to 3% of species. Because fish are more vulnerable when they spawn, the risk soars.