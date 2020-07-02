Finnish Air Force Command drops swastika logo as insignia

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Air Force Command has discreetly dropped a swastika logo from its unit emblem and replaced it with a neutral insignia featuring a golden eagle. The changes was made more than three years ago but was not announced publicly at the time and only came to public attention this week. Although the Finnish use of the swastika started long before the Nazis adopted it, Brig. Gen. Jari Mikkonen at Air Force Command Finland acknowledged Thursday to The Associated Press that the emblem had created confusion over the years among international colleagues.