Eastwood’s ankle forced production shift for ‘The Outpost’

LONDON (AP) — An accident requiring two screws in his ankle nearly prevented Scott Eastwood from portraying a real life soldier in Afghanistan in “The Outpost. The role required a level of athleticism and Eastwood says he couldn’t walk the first few weeks. Director Rod Lurie rescheduled the entire shoot, starting with static scenes and shifting the action to the end. “The Outpost” also stars Orlando Bloom and Caleb Landry Jones. The movie follows the Battle of Kamdesh in Afghanistan in 2009. The Taliban attacked a remote American Combat Outpost. The Americans held the base, but eight soldiers died. The movie is based on a book by CNN journalist Jake Tapper.