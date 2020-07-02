Does wearing a mask pose any health risks? No, not for most people. Babies and toddlers should not wear masks because they could suffocate. The same goes for anyone who has trouble removing a mask without help. Others can wear masks without risking their health, experts say, despite false rumors to the contrary circulating online. Masks can reduce the spread of droplets people spray when talking, sneezing and coughing. Experts say there’s no evidence that masks decrease oxygen in the body or that the use of masks causes fungal or bacterial infections.