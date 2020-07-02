 Skip to Content

Crime gang killed 8 police officers in India, official says

8:05 pm AP - National News

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — An Indian government official says police were ambushed and fired on by gang suspects they’d come to arrest in a northern village. Eight of the officers were killed and five were injured, while the assailants fled before police reinforcements arrived. An Uttar Pradesh state government spokesman says the criminals blocked a road with excavators and fired on the police officers from rooftops. Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 230 million, is one of the most impoverished states in India and is considered one of most lawless.

Associated Press

