Brooklyn’s US attorney tapped for Justice Department role

NEW YORK (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn is leaving his post for a job at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington. U.S. attorney Richard Donoghue told his staff Thursday he will become the top deputy to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. The change takes effect July 13. Donoghue is the second U.S. attorney in New York to leave his post in recent weeks. His former counterpart in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, was recently fired after overseeing several investigations that rankled President Donald Trump.