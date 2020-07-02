Ban gives tobacco illegal drug status in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is three months into a ban on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products, an unusual tactic employed by a government to protect the health of its citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. The country is one of just a few around the world to have banned tobacco sales during the pandemic and the only one to still have it in place. The tobacco industry and others say it’s an example of government overreach and not based on scientific evidence. There are also signs the ban isn’t working and most of South Africa’s 9 million smokers are getting cigarettes from illegal sources.