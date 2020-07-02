 Skip to Content

Attorney: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a soldier missing since April says Army investigators believe the woman was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said Thursday that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods.

The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself.

Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois.

The Army says a civilian suspect has been arrested.

